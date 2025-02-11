Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.700-8.100 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. 6,050,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

