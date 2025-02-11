Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 423.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,057 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 2.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

