GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

