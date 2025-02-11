Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $414.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.55.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.78.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

