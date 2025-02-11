Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $115,105,758.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.98, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

