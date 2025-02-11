Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 64159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.25 ($1.56).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company has a market cap of £99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jemima Bird bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($13,946.11). Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

See Also

