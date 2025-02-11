Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 168.88 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market cap of £290.70 million, a P/E ratio of 734.24 and a beta of 1.07. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 150.50 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 174 ($2.15).

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

