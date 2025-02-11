Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.260-3.440 EPS.
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HIW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
