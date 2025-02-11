Hobart Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.26 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.