Hobart Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.26 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
