IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.52%.
IEH Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:IEHC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. IEH has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 0.52.
About IEH
