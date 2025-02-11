IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.52%.

IEH Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:IEHC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. IEH has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

