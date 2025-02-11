Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

