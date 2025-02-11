Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 82,280 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,891,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $58,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,884 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

