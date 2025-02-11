Index Fund Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
