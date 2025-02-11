Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day moving average is $240.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.65 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

