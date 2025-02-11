Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 36734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.