Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BIBL stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

