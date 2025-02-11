Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 10th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 2.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Insulet by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.65 and a 200 day moving average of $242.24.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

