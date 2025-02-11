Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

