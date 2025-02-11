International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

