International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 558 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

