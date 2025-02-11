International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

