Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $578.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

