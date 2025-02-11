InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39, Zacks reports. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. InvenTrust Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.790-1.830 EPS.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,638. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 335.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

