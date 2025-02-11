Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 198 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

