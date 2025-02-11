IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.9 million.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $104.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

