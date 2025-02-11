iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 119,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

