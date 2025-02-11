iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

