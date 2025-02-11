iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after buying an additional 288,131 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,659,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,297,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

