iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

IUSG opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

