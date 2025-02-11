iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Decreased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.