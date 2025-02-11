iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

