iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.