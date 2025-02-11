iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

