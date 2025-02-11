iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

