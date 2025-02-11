iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

