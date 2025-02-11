iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Financial Life Advisors’ Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
IVW opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
