iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Financial Life Advisors’ Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVW opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.