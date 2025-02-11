iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

