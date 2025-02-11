iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVE stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

