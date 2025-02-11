JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Increases Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
