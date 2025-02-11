Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Posts Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.34. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

