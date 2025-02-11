JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.82 and last traded at $271.32. 1,596,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,391,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $776.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

