JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

