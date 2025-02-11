JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

