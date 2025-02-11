JSF Financial LLC Boosts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

AXON opened at $677.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.68 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.