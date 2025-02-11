JSF Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

