JSF Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

