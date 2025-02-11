JSF Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,787 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

