JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 38,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.27.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

