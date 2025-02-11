Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,947.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,457.98.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.