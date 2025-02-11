Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.43 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

